Podiums ahead for the RP20?

Racing Point Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer, has predicted at least one podium finish for the team in 2020 after they released the RP20.

In their second and final season under the Racing Point name before being re-branded as Aston Martin, Szafnauer is urging the team to improve in 2020 and be the midfield’s best following a year spent near the back.

The 2019 constructor’s championship saw Racing Point finish seventh, but this isn’t stopping Szafnauer from being optimistic with the upcoming season.

“I’m going to make a prediction here…I predict that before the race they’ll be drinking water and after a race this year both of them will be on the podium at least once drinking the champagne.

“This year we want to be a strong fourth, we want to be closer to the top three than we’ve ever been in the past and we want to be in the top of the midfield. Last year was a bit of a difficult year for us, we ended up seventh, we were on the back end of the midfield grid.

“This year we want to take a step up and be where we normally can be. In order to do that we’ve had to do a lot of development work over the winter.

“It’s not that easy, the competition’s getting stronger, McLaren did a really good job last year; Renault with the might of the motor company behind them and the 650+ employees that they have aren’t going to be easy; even Toro Rosso [Alpha Tauri] with the resurgence of the Honda powertrain did really well towards the end of last year.