Mercedes reveal their 2020 look!

Mercedes have released their new car for 2020 which comes with a hint of red.

After six consecutive double championship victories, how Mercedes can improve has become a serious question but maybe improvement will be helped by their new sponsor, INEOS.

In a five year deal worth around £100million, Ineos’s cycling and sailing divisions will now work with Mercedes’ Applied Science arm to develop “engineering, human science, simulation and data analysis”.

Negotiations between the two parties have been ongoing since 2019 pre-season testing before finally assuring a deal that same year in December.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, said that their successful mentality makes the two a perfect partnership.

“It is a very proud moment for us to welcome INEOS to Mercedes in their new capacity as principal partner. The company’s ambition, dynamism and entrepreneurial flair are a perfect fit for the spirit of Mercedes.

“Both companies share a restless desire to improve every day and a strong commitment to achieving the very best results.

“Our partnership will be defined by tackling great challenges together – on the race track, on water and on the stages of the Grand Tours – and we will be aiming to raise the bar in each of them.

“Furthermore, this new partnership is an important cornerstone of our future plans in Formula One. It once again serves to demonstrate the attraction of the sport for ambitious, global brands with a long-term vision for success” he said.

Mercedes have now become the second team (behind Haas) to release their look for the upcoming season which could see them break more records yet again.

Lewis Hamilton will be fighting for his seventh world championship in this Mercedes car and if successful, it would put him alongside Michael Schumacher for most ever driver’s title wins.

Whilst Mercedes will look to be the first ever team to win their seventh consecutive constructor’s championship.

