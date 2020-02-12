First glimpse of RB16 revealed!

An image of the RB16 has been released as the team attempt to fight closer with Mercedes and Ferrari following three straight seasons of finishing third.

Now entering its seventh season since their last title win in 2013, the team have certainly been vocal of their target in recent weeks to knock Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes off their thrones.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, said Hamilton “is not God” claiming that if he has the machinery behind him then he can beat the six time world champion this year.

And in hope of beating him, he will have to do it in the RB16 which is a continuation of the RB15 with regulations remaining stable – as well as their car livery.

Last season was a “transitional” year for Red Bull in their first season with a Honda engine, but 2020 is where the serious title challenge is expected to arrive with the car set to post its first competitive lap at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on the 19th February.

By Edward Hardy