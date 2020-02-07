First 2020 F1 car revealed

Haas Formula One team became the first to reveal their 2020 look ahead of the upcoming season.

Named the “VF-20”, they have ditched last season’s livery of black and gold and returned to their original look of grey, red and black – this all comes from the fallout with their title sponsor, Rich Energy.

The car will make its physical debut on the first day of preseason testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya which is scheduled to be Wednesday 19th February.

And with regulations for this upcoming season remaining consistent from 2019, team principal Guenther Steiner is determined to react to the pressure on Haas to drastically improve in 2020.

“With the regulations remaining stable into this season, it’s allowed us to improve our understanding of the car and to scrutinise ourselves more in order to find solutions and applications to channel into the design of the VF-20.

“Last year was definitely a setback, one I would never have asked for, but you learn from such situations – we all have. Everybody at the team was forced to look at themselves and understand what they can do better” he said.

And a return to form is something the team’s owner, Gene Haas, is certainly targeting.

“Frankly, I’m hoping the VF-20 will return us to the kind of form we ran in 2018 when we finished fifth in the constructors’ championship – 2019 was a tough season to endure.

“We’ve been through a real education process, one that comes to all Formula One teams at some stage. I’m trusting we’ve learned from those lessons and have applied that knowledge into making the VF-20 a more competitive entry” he said.

And Haas is hoping that a return to its original identity will help with the proceedings, he said: “I’m pleased to see the car return to the more familiar Haas Automation colours, it’s certainly a livery that people identify with”.

In 2019 the team finished ninth in the constructor’s championship with their form fluctuating massively in different race weekends. They sometimes would qualify in the top ten on the Saturday, but then be one of the grid’s slowest the next day but the VF-20 might change matters.

By Edward Hardy