Ferrari release car livery!

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto, has described the SF1000 as “extreme” following their car reveal for 2020.

Named the SF1000 to commemorate Ferrari’s 1000th grand prix in this upcoming season, the team have been looking to improve their levels of downforce which was an area they struggled with in 2019.

“The starting point was the car of last year, the SF90, but certainly we have been extreme on the concept as much as we could, we’ve developed the car trying to look for maximum aero performance and maximise the downforce level.

“So the entire car, the monocoque, the power unit, the gearbox has been really packaged in a way to have a narrow and slim bodyshape. I think that is quite visible on it.

“We worked on the components, the suspension, it has been designed to have has had a greater durability on the racetrack for the setup” he said.

Ferrari will be under a lot of pressure this season to stop Mercedes from winning their seventh consecutive championship as four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, already spots the difference in the SF1000.

“We had the opportunity to obviously see it a little before [the unveil] and to have also a direct comparison to last year’s car, and you can really spot the differences, especially when it comes to packaging and the back part of the car.

“Everything sits a lot tighter, so there’s a lot of work behind that, because it’s not so easy, so we’ve found some clever solutions to be able to achieve that” he said.

The Ferrari SF1000 will make its on-track debut on the 19th February as the team look to rectify their ‘wrongs’ of last season and knock Mercedes off their throne.