Covers on MCL35 taken off!

McLaren have confirmed their look for 2020 with the usual colours of papaya orange and blue – the original set chosen by Bruce McLaren when the team was first formed.

The car will make its official on-track debut during pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on the 19th February as McLaren prepare for their final season with a Renault engine.

Alongside the widespread car regulations in place for the 2021 season, McLaren will also make a return to a Mercedes engine, which was in use the last time they won a championship – 1998.

And following years of continuous under-performance, McLaren finally got their ‘identity’ back in 2019 with an exciting, young driver pairing of Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz Jr, with the latter gaining the team their first podium since 2014 in Brazil.

So with regulations remaining stable for this upcoming season, then the team are in prime position to make huge progress in 2020, as long as they avoid complacency which team principal Andreas Seidl, has stressed the importance of.

He said: “It is important not to be complacent, this will be a tough season. Nothing comes easy in Formula 1 and the competition at the head of the midfield will be intense.

“We have six days of testing to prepare for the start of the new season and Carlos, Lando and the whole team here at the MTC (McLaren Technology Centre) and at track are ready. We go again”!

Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz is looking to keep building momentum with the MCL35.

“Today is a big day for all of us! I’ve followed very closely the making of the MCL35 this winter and I know how much effort and passion we’ve put into it.

“Many may consider 2020 to be just a gap year between the old and the new regulations, a mere continuation of 2019 into 2021. However at McLaren, we pushed the ‘reset’ button after the chequered flag in Abu Dhabi.

“We can’t afford to sit back in 2020 if we want to close the gap to the top. The ambition is to push myself and the team to take another step forward this season and continuing the positive momentum we started last year” he said.

And momentum which Lando Norris is keen to keep building following his impressive rookie season.

“I think the MCL35 looks great with its updated livery – I think our fans will love it.

“We aren’t setting ourselves targets yet for this year, as we know it’ll be tough to maintain the position we ended 2019 in. But I’m looking forward to seeing where we are compared to our top competitors in testing and going racing again” Norris said.

By Edward Hardy