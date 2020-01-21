Formula 1 has made further changes to its plans for a Miami Grand Prix in the hope of overturning objections to the race from locals.

F1 was forced to abandon the original location for the race, which was in the downtown area and over a bridge.

But the latest attempt to secure a deal for a race around the Miami Dolphins’ NFL stadium has also hit snags.

The changes come before a crucial meeting of Miami-Dade county commissioners on Wednesday.

At that meeting, commissioners will vote on a proposal to change the stadium’s zoning rights and withdraw its rights to hold motor racing, which would have the effect of preventing the grand prix from taking place.

F1 has been consulting residents and various stakeholders in Miami as it seeks to persuade locals to back the grand prix.

Those talks have led to another new track configuration, and alters the race weekend schedule so there is no on-track action before 15:00 local time on the Friday of the race weekend, to avoid disrupting local schools.

F1 said in a statement it had “provided substantial scientific evidence proving there are no credible health threats to local residents caused by the racing”.

It added: “However, a primary concern voiced by residents related to the use of a stretch of Northwest 199th Street for a portion of the racetrack and the disruption it would cause to local traffic on 199th Street.”

This article is from the BBC Sport website / bbc.co.uk - Miami Grand Prix: Formula 1 makes further changes to plans for Florida race