Media playback is not supported on this device

Britain’s richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe says he has no plans to invest in a Premier League team and believes he has “enough on his plate” with his existing sports portfolio, which expanded today into Formula 1.

The billionaire’s petrochemicals firm Ineos has just signed a five-year partnership with Mercedes, and he says the company now has “quite enough challenges”.

Ratcliffe had been linked with a bid to buy Chelsea, but he considers the valuations of top-flight English clubs to be “a bit silly” and appears content with focusing on French Ligue 1 side Nice, which he bought last August, and Swiss second division club Lausanne.

“We are very comfortable with where we are with Nice actually,” he told BBC Sport.

“It’s going quite well, it’s been quite interesting, we are still learning and it is quite a challenging league in France and some very talented players there. So far we have been really pleased with where we are.”

In addition to Formula 1 and football, Ineos took over the former Team Sky cycling team, supported Eliud Kipchoge’s sub-two hour marathon and is behind a bold bid to win the America’s Cup next year.

Asked what is next in his plans for sports investment, Ratcliffe said: “Nothing. I think that is quite sufficient at the moment, it is quite a platform.

“We will see whether they can benefit from each other in certain ways, but I think that is quite enough challenges for Ineos at the moment, honestly.”

Ineos has become principal partner of Mercedes, in a deal reported to be worth £20m per year.

This article is from the BBC Sport website / bbc.co.uk - Ratcliffe expects Hamilton to stay with Mercedes