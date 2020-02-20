Raikkonen fastest on day two of testing as Mercedes steering system causes stir

Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen was fastest on the second day of the first pre-season test, as Mercedes caused a stir with a new steering system.

Raikkonen headed Racing Point’s Sergio Perez, Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo and Red Bull’s Alexander Albon.

Mercedes, meanwhile, debuted their revolutionary steering system.

“It allows the drivers an extra dimension of control on the steering system,” said technical director James Allison.

“Why we do it, exactly how it works and all those sorts of things, we’d rather keep those to ourselves. But we hope it’s an innovation that will bring an advantage during the season.

“It’s an example of how this team is always pushing to try to find new ways to make our car quicker and it’s just great fun having it at the track.”

Allison insisted the system – one of the aims of which is believed to be keeping tyre temperatures under control – had been developed with the knowledge of governing body the FIA. But rival teams may well feel they want to test its legality.

Hamilton was ninth fastest on the day but his fastest time from Wednesday remained the quickest of the winter so far, just over 0.1secs faster than Raikkonen’s best on Thursday.

Headline lap times in testing are unreliable indications of real pace because it is impossible to know the specification in which cars are running, and fuel loads, engine modes and tyres make significant differences to lap times.

The ‘Pink Mercedes’

