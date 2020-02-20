Mercedes confident steering 'trick' within rules

Mercedes believe a trick steering innovation which could give them an advantage in 2020 is within the rules.

Technical director James Allison said it “introduces an extra dimension for steering which we hope will be useful”.

He said governing body the FIA was aware of it: “The rules are clear about what’s permitted on steering systems. We’re pretty confident that it matches those requirements.”

He declined to elaborate further on the purposes of the system.

The so-called ‘dual-axis steering’ system allows the driver to alter the ‘toe-in’ of the front wheels – or their angle to the longitudinal axis of the car – while driving.

World champion Lewis Hamilton said: “We’re trying to get on top of it, understand it, but safety wise no problem today and the FIA are OK with the project.

“For me it’s really encouraging to see that my team is continuing to innovate and stay ahead of the game, and I think that’s down to the great minds in the team and so hopefully that’ll work to our benefit.”

The system came to light from on-board camera footage on the second day of the first pre-season test at Spain’s Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

