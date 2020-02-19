Lewis Hamilton fastest in Formula 1 testing as new 2020 cars unleashed

Lewis Hamilton started his 2020 Formula 1 campaign with a powerful statement of intent as he topped the first day of pre-season testing.

Hamilton and team-mate Valtteri Bottas shared the driving for Mercedes and ended the day first and second fastest.

The world champion was 0.337 seconds quicker than Bottas, who headed Racing Point’s Sergio Perez by 0.062secs.

Hamilton’s time was set on the ‘hard’ compound of tyre, whereas Bottas and Perez were on the faster ‘medium’.

Bottas described the day as “a nice starting point” and said: “The car feels good.”

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who had two harmless spins at Turn 13, was fourth fastest, ahead of Russian Daniil Kvyat in the Alpha Tauri – formerly known as Toro Rosso, the Red Bull junior outfit – and Carlos Sainz’s McLaren sixth.

Ferrari had a low-key day that started with an enforced driver change.

Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel had been due to drive but he had to withdraw because he was feeling unwell and the German went back to the hotel to recover after taking part in an official F1 start-of-term photo with the other drivers.

Team-mate Charles Leclerc took over instead and ended the day only 11th fastest.

Whether deliberately or otherwise, Leclerc’s initial notes after his first run in the car were captured on camera, and they said that he had experienced some understeer – lack of front grip – in the long-duration, low-speed corners on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

There was an encouraging start to the year for Williams, who are keen to bury memories of last season when they had the worst season in their history, with a car nearly 1.5 seconds slower than the next slowest on the grid.

The lap times were very fast, and there was some remarkable reliability – there was not a single on-track failure leading to a red flag during the day, a remarkable feat for the first day of testing.

The final new cars appear

The start of the day was marked by the emergence of the final three cars not to have had an official launch in the run-up to the start of testing – the Alfa Romeo, Haas and Racing Point.

The Racing Point turned the most heads for its similarity in many design aspects to last year’s title-winning Mercedes.

Racing Point, who will be rebranded Aston Martin in 2021 following owner Lawrence Stroll’s takeover of the sportscar company, have a technical partnership with Mercedes that includes buying the engine, gearbox and suspension from the champions and using their windtunnel.

And although the team are required by regulation to design their own aerodynamic surfaces, they have produced a car that looks in many areas a virtual facsimile of the Mercedes from 2019.

