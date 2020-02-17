Williams launch the FW43!

No “fundamental concept changes” have been applied to the Williams FW43 for 2020 despite recording their worst ever season in Formula One last year.

The 2019 championship saw Williams score a single point finishing rock bottom in the standings and being continuously adrift from the rest of the pack.

And instead of widespread changes to the car being applied, they have instead opted for a different approach by focusing more on areas where big performance steps can be found according to their Design Director, Doug McKiernan.

“We have paid significant attention to understanding the problem areas of the FW42 and we have carefully chosen parts of the car to develop, those that would give us the most performance for the resources we have.

“The main concept behind behind the FW43 is that it is a continuous development of the FW42, with no fundamental concept changes to the layout.

“The most important indicator that we are on the right path will be the level of correlation we have between the tool kit we use to design the car and what the track data is telling us.

“There has been a healthy development in the wind tunnel, and we have found reasonable improvements in the cooling efficiency. The team has addressed the mechanical issues that affected it in 2019, these include the brakes and overall weight of the car.

“We have made some good progress across these areas and will continue to focus on them during the season” he said.

Meanwhile the deputy team principal Claire Williams, has called for a fresh start in 2020.

“This year marks a fresh start for the team.

“We have spent time addressing our areas of weakness and have ensured that we have the right people, structures, procedures and resource in place to deliver competitive race cars. We are all committed to re-building Williams and returning the team to competitiveness.

“As such, our 2020 campaign is about making progress. The fighting spirit is still very much alive and this year, everyone will continue that fight until we get back to where we want to be” she said.

A big season ahead for Williams with huge pressure on them to get back to being competitive.

By Edward Hardy