Formula 1: Max Verstappen and Red Bull hope to end Lewis Hamilton's F1 dominance

It’s a week before Red Bull’s 2020 Formula 1 car runs for the first time. Team boss Christian Horner and lead driver Max Verstappen are holding court at the drinks company’s trendy Covent Garden HQ – and you can feel the optimism.

Horner is talking about Red Bull being “as well prepared as we have ever been” since hybrid engines were introduced to F1 in 2014 and ushered in a wave of Mercedes domination.

He’s saying how “exciting” it would be if Red Bull and Verstappen, and Ferrari and their new young star Charles Leclerc could make it a three-way fight with Mercedes at the top of F1. And Verstappen is expressing his confidence that he can do the job if the car is up to it.

But there is a shadow hanging over this moment of positivity, and it comes in the shape of Lewis Hamilton, the man who has become a colossus bestriding F1 these past six seasons.

Horner admits it is “a big ask” for Red Bull to break Mercedes’ hegemony this season. Why? “Because of their track record over the last five or six years.” he says. “You have to look at it over 22 races.

“Mercedes have been immensely strong at every type of circuit. Of course, our focus has been to broaden our competitiveness across different types of venue – and they’ve been serial winners over the last five or six years, so you’re going to have to be at the top of your game to beat them.

“But sport always works in cycles and maybe – just maybe – this is the chance for a new cycle to begin.

“I am always a little more cautious in my optimism. We go into the year well prepared, with stability in regulations, with drivers, with personnel. And that has a real benefit.

“We want to be the team that really puts a charge together this year and takes the fight to Mercedes. But they very much go into the championship as the favourites.”

Red Bull on the rise, Hamilton in their sights

If anyone can do it, though, surely Red Bull can. It’s not that long ago, after all, that this team were in the position Mercedes are now, dominating F1 for four straight seasons with Sebastian Vettel at the start of the last decade.

Red Bull remain the best team in F1 in terms of operational management – pit stops, race strategy, thinking on the hoof and so on. No-one doubts the genius of their head of design, Adrian Newey. Engine partner Honda has been making impressive progress to the point that they were within spitting distance of Mercedes by the end of last year. And in Verstappen, they have arguably the best driver of the new generation.

Verstappen is a vivid, thrilling talent, a force of nature, with eight victories under his belt at the age of 22, each superb in their own way. And, importantly, someone of whom Hamilton has admitted to being wary of.

Hamilton says he gives Verstappen more room than other drivers when he’s racing him, because he’s not quite sure what the Dutchman is going to do.

