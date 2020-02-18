'F1 is another world': your 2020 questions answered

As Formula 1 prepares for a new season, we asked for your questions about what 2020 holds for the drivers, the sport and you…

The sport

Ian Bignall: Will the racing be improved this year or will tyre degradation still dominate how drivers manage their race?

The two parts of this question are not necessarily related. It is possible to have good racing and the sort of heat-related tyre management required with the current Pirelli tyres – just look at many races last year. But if you’re asking whether there will be a change this year in the drivers being able to push the tyres much harder than in previous years and drive flat out in races? No. The tyres are the exact same ones used in 2019.

