Kubica to race in German Touring Car Championship

Former F1 driver driver Robert Kubica will race in the DTM German Touring Car Championship for BMW this year.

The Pole, 35, returned to Formula 1 last year with Williams, eight years after a horrific rally accident left him with only partial movement in his right arm.

Kubica will race a BMW M4 in the DTM for the privateer ART Grand Prix team.

He said: “The DTM has appealed to me for a long time. I’m really looking forward to starting this new chapter.”

Kubica’s drive is for a team that has affiliations to Alfa Romeo – it was founded by their team boss Fred Vasseur.

And he will dovetail his DTM duties with a role as Alfa Romeo reserve driver in F1 in 2020.

The move comes after Kubica tested a BMW DTM car at Jerez in Spain last December.

Kubica added: “I believe the DTM is one of the strongest and best race series in the world. I immediately felt at home in the BMW M4 DTM at the test.

“ART Grand Prix has been a big name on the international motor racing scene for years. I am sure we can achieve a lot together in the DTM.”

BMW motorsport boss Jens Marquardt said: “This is really great news for the DTM. After the test in Spain last December, Robert Kubica made no secret of the fact that he could imagine a future in the DTM.

“It is great that ART Grand Prix is now allowing him the opportunity to contest the 2020 season in a BMW M4 DTM. Robert showed during the test that he is very good in a DTM car. He is a real asset to the series.”

